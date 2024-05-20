BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes $3.25 Million Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.3% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,609,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,294,000 after purchasing an additional 73,119 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $1,017,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 233.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 62,262 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 46,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $6,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.30. The stock had a trading volume of 375,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,612. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $52.16.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $587.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at $662,383.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,383.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $3,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,992,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

