BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,760,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,582,503,000 after purchasing an additional 180,618 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,418,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,285,838,000 after purchasing an additional 50,736 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,909,524,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,929,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,988,856,000 after purchasing an additional 99,377 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,080,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,559,351,000 after purchasing an additional 274,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.72, for a total transaction of $5,647,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,558,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.72, for a total value of $5,647,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,558,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $18,486,980 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $595.72. 138,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,893. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $227.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $576.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $543.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.35.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

