BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Sells 288,220 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,666,719 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 288,220 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 1.2% of BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $414,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,803 shares of company stock valued at $56,124,840. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 1.4 %

Tesla stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $174.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,542,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,165,492. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $557.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.44.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.90.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

