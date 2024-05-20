Brandes Investment Partners LP Acquires Shares of 1,095,449 Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,095,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,884,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.25% of Smith & Nephew at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNN. Scharf Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,980,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,304,000 after buying an additional 506,474 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,173,000. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Smith & Nephew Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SNN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.02. 767,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,718. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $32.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Smith & Nephew Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

