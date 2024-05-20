Brandes Investment Partners LP Boosts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,326,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,895 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up about 1.7% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $113,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Micron Technology by 17.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 56,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Micron Technology by 1.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,797 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $1,733,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,387 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,867.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $6,354,320.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 319,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,032,602.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $1,733,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,867.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,446 shares of company stock valued at $47,867,783 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.92.

NASDAQ MU traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.00. 19,106,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,655,986. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $131.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.89.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.33%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

