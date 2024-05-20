Brandes Investment Partners LP Buys 146,958 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,015,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,958 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in FOX were worth $28,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 481,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,305,000 after acquiring an additional 163,458 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of FOX by 204.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 105,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 71,095 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of FOX by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 471,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,608,000 after acquiring an additional 219,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of FOX by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,545,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,204. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.28. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Insider Activity

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at $43,519,747.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

