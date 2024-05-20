Brandes Investment Partners LP Grows Stake in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,130,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,807 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 5.26% of Phibro Animal Health worth $24,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 70,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 34,674 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 290.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 73,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 54,506 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phibro Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Down 0.9 %

Phibro Animal Health stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.23. 108,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,407. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average of $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $738.32 million, a P/E ratio of 57.35, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.16. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $18.61.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

See Also

