Brandes Investment Partners LP Grows Stock Holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,559,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,053 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 7.49% of Dril-Quip worth $59,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 252.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dril-Quip in the third quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Southport Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip during the third quarter valued at about $282,000.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dril-Quip news, CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 7,500 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $173,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,266.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dril-Quip news, CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $173,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,266.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $92,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Dril-Quip from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DRQ

Dril-Quip Stock Performance

Shares of Dril-Quip stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.20. 200,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,801. The company has a market cap of $660.86 million, a PE ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.70. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $30.93.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip Profile

(Free Report)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, specialty connectors and associated pipes, subsea production trees and systems, mudline hanger systems, production riser systems, dry tree systems, subsea manifolds, line hangers and expandable liner systems, multi-frac well connections, conventional wellheads, thermal wellheads, completion packers, and safety and kelly valves; and rig equipment comprises drilling riser systems, wellhead connectors, diverters, and cement manifolds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.