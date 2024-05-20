Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $124.80 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,334,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,377,426 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.9% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.08% of Pfizer worth $124,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 18,611 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Pfizer by 40.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,295 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 74,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 225,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.53. The stock had a trading volume of 22,414,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,669,906. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $40.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average is $27.99. The stock has a market cap of $161.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -477.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

