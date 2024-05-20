Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $21.66 Million Stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,533,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,842 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Wealth Effects LLC raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 2,416,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,119,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 53,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 349.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029 shares in the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVDL traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.70. 402,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $19.09.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 139.72% and a negative net margin of 284.42%. The firm had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2617.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

AVDL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

