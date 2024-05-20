Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $37 Million Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 549,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,805 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $37,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Motco boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTE traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.43. The stock had a trading volume of 505,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,459. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.87. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $170.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $56.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTE. Scotiabank raised their price target on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of TotalEnergies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

