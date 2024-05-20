Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $39.48 Million Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,065,333 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 381,698 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.05% of GSK worth $39,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of GSK by 2,816.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in GSK by 271.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GSK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of GSK by 62.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,171,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $92.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.3762 dividend. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

GSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

