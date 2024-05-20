Brandes Investment Partners LP Increases Stock Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,936,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409,435 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.46% of Flex worth $58,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flex by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC now owns 550,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 48,097,992 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flex by 211.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,409,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,032,000 after buying an additional 956,676 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Flex by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,423,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,817,000 after buying an additional 944,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Flex by 57.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,815,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,985,000 after buying an additional 665,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 161,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $4,614,139.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,903,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,532,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 161,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $4,614,139.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,903,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,532,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 395,451 shares of company stock worth $11,323,452. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLEX traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,175,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,856,105. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flex in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

