Brandes Investment Partners LP Purchases 183,465 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,273,092 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,465 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises 1.5% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.25% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $96,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $69.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,584,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,279,821. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.79. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $61.12 and a 12 month high of $80.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.