Brandes Investment Partners LP Raises Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,567,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,222 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.72% of Elanco Animal Health worth $53,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Innovis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth $144,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

NYSE ELAN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,429,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,523,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.48. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $322,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Articles

