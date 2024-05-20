Brandes Investment Partners LP Raises Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,206,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 387,617 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 3.1% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.12% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $207,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 356,620 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.6 %

WFC stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.71. The company had a trading volume of 15,027,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,656,473. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

