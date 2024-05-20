Brandes Investment Partners LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lowered its stake in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,393,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $79,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,066,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 1.7% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 93,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 15.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 14.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 131,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 16,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the third quarter worth $277,000.

TIGO stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.07. 142,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $24.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.33.

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.12%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $18.00 to $26.10 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

