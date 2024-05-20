Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.68

Braskem SA ADR (OTCMKTS:BRKMY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.68 and last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 833752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

Braskem Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Braskem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico segments. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.