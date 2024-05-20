Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,560,524,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 792.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,030,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,324 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,830,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,360 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,357,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,965,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.36. 10,237,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,502,325. The company has a market cap of $87.90 billion, a PE ratio of -13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

