British Land (LON:BLND) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

British Land (LON:BLND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Barclays downgraded British Land to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 432 ($5.43) to GBX 405 ($5.09) in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British Land presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 382.25 ($4.80).

British Land Stock Performance

British Land Company Profile

BLND stock traded down GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 398.80 ($5.01). The stock had a trading volume of 654,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,517. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 388.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 377.88. British Land has a 52-week low of GBX 287.30 ($3.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 421.90 ($5.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of £3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -350.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

