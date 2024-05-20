British Land (LON:BLND) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

British Land (LON:BLND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Separately, Barclays downgraded British Land to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 432 ($5.43) to GBX 405 ($5.09) in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British Land presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 382.25 ($4.80).
Read Our Latest Analysis on BLND
British Land Stock Performance
British Land Company Profile
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than British Land
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 Dow Stocks to Watch as The Index Hits a New High
Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.