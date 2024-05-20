Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is STF Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

STF Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 4.2% of STF Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. STF Management LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 356,804 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $398,285,000 after buying an additional 28,094 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 76,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $85,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $888,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,471,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in Broadcom by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,296.91.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $18.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,414.03. 2,553,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,354. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,311.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,186.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $674.12 and a 52-week high of $1,445.40. The firm has a market cap of $655.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.83 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

