CashBackPro Price Tops $4.08 on Exchanges (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. During the last week, CashBackPro has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. CashBackPro has a market cap of $368.57 million and $209,525.68 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for approximately $4.08 or 0.00006118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro (CBP) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,225,643 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 4.1477951 USD and is down -4.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $200,818.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

