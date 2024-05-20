Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 466,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $72,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Celanese by 180.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Celanese by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,388.71. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,588. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,987,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,388.71. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.19. 190,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $103.23 and a 12 month high of $172.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.41%.

CE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Celanese from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.78.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

