CES Energy Solutions (CEU) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CES Energy Solutions (TSE: CEU):

5/14/2024 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.85 to C$8.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.75 to C$8.50.

5/9/2024 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.50 to C$7.00.

5/9/2024 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.50 to C$8.50.

4/24/2024 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.75 to C$6.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2024 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$8.00.

4/18/2024 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$7.00.

4/3/2024 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$5.25 to C$6.50.

4/3/2024 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.50 to C$7.50.

3/28/2024 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$6.00.

CES Energy Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:CEU traded up C$0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting C$6.79. 307,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,101. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 1-year low of C$2.30 and a 1-year high of C$6.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16. The firm has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.46.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of C$553.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$538.23 million. Equities analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.7199148 earnings per share for the current year.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at CES Energy Solutions

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.56%. This is a positive change from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.55, for a total transaction of C$127,650.00. In other news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.55, for a total value of C$127,650.00. Also, Director Kyle Kitagawa sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.33, for a total transaction of C$266,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 498,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,417,920 over the last 90 days. 2.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

