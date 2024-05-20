Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Holdings Boosted by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,571,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,964 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises approximately 2.0% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $132,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Citigroup by 4.5% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 190,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 29,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on C. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.85.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.17. 11,785,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,973,656. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $120.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $64.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

