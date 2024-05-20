Columbia Asset Management Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Columbia Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sony Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SONY traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $83.63. 779,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,192. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $75.11 and a 52 week high of $100.94. The company has a market cap of $103.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SONY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Macquarie lowered shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

