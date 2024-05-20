Columbia Asset Management Has $5.78 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Columbia Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,994 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 1.1% of Columbia Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,942,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,134,125. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $136.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.82.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intel

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.