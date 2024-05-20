Columbia Asset Management Has $750,000 Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Columbia Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 0.6% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 416,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,795,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Chubb by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.74.

Chubb Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $9.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $264.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,065,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,643. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.71 and a 12 month high of $275.41. The stock has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.27.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,597,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,815 shares of company stock worth $37,349,247 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

