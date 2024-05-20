Columbia Asset Management Has $9.42 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Columbia Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,782 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.8% of Columbia Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,288,309,000 after purchasing an additional 277,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $3,277,785,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,358,515 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,732,307,000 after buying an additional 202,136 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,560,086 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,720,548,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Adobe by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,438,805 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,263,347,000 after buying an additional 889,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.26 on Monday, hitting $484.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,880,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,168. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $494.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $558.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $361.72 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The stock has a market cap of $217.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

