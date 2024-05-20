Columbia Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Columbia Asset Management decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,726 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 31,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,442,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,119,000 after buying an additional 279,095 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 92,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 17,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.53. 22,414,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,669,906. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.99. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $161.67 billion, a PE ratio of -477.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

