Columbia Asset Management Sells 40 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Columbia Asset Management reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,270 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,039 shares of company stock valued at $46,401,083 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $713.00 target price (up previously from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $655.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.53.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $19.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $640.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,854,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,308,646. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $604.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $543.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $276.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $644.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

