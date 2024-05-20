Columbia Asset Management Sells 6,849 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Columbia Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,849 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 49,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 16,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Compass Point raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,929,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,466,954. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.22. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

