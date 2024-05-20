Contrasting Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) & Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Astria Therapeutics has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pfizer has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.0% of Astria Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Pfizer shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Astria Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Pfizer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astria Therapeutics N/A -53.14% -31.57% Pfizer -0.56% 8.64% 3.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Astria Therapeutics and Pfizer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Astria Therapeutics and Pfizer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astria Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Pfizer 0 9 6 0 2.40

Astria Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 134.62%. Pfizer has a consensus price target of $35.86, suggesting a potential upside of 25.68%. Given Astria Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Astria Therapeutics is more favorable than Pfizer.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Astria Therapeutics and Pfizer’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astria Therapeutics N/A N/A -$72.89 million ($2.32) -4.13 Pfizer $58.50 billion 2.76 $2.12 billion ($0.06) -475.42

Pfizer has higher revenue and earnings than Astria Therapeutics. Pfizer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Astria Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Astria Therapeutics beats Pfizer on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astria Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. The company is also developing STAR-0310, a monoclonal antibody OX40 antagonist that is in preclinical development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, an immune disorder associated with loss of skin barrier function and itching. The company was formerly known as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Astria Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2021. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Pfizer

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands. It also provides medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, such as biosimilars for chronic immune and inflammatory diseases under the Xeljanz, Enbrel, Inflectra, Litfulo, Velsipity, and Cibinqo brands; amyloidosis, hemophilia, endocrine diseases, and sickle cell disease under the Vyndaqel family, Oxbryta, BeneFIX, Somavert, Ngenla, and Genotropin brands; sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, and Panzyga brands; and biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Inlyta, Bosulif, Mektovi, Padcev, Adcetris, Talzenna, Tukysa, Elrexfio, Tivdak, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands. In addition, the company involved in the contract manufacturing business. It serves wholesalers, retailers, hospitals, clinics, government agencies, pharmacies, individual provider offices, retail pharmacies, and integrated delivery systems. The company has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Astellas Pharma US, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and BioNTech SE. Pfizer Inc. was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

