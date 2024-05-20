Cosmos Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.23 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $8.27 or 0.00012259 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.23 billion and approximately $110.04 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00053911 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00011739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00018843 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00008282 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

