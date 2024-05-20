CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires 4,871 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.2% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $18,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.7 %

QQQ traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $454.91. The stock had a trading volume of 24,394,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,123,719. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $329.56 and a 1 year high of $455.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.33.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.