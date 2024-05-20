Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Sets New 52-Week High at $280.00

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $280.00 and last traded at $279.46, with a volume of 174892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $278.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $255.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $260.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.00.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CW

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $256.36 and a 200-day moving average of $234.20.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 8.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $638,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,714,302.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $225,283.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $638,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,714,302.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,451 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,512 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.