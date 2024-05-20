Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Sets New 52-Week High at $266.81

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $266.81 and last traded at $266.47, with a volume of 90105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $265.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.31.

Danaher Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,352,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,540 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,481 over the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

