Decred Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.54 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 20th. During the last week, Decred has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $21.17 or 0.00029643 BTC on major exchanges. Decred has a total market cap of $340.22 million and $2.54 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.77 or 0.00083685 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00011989 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000114 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $45,584.58 or 0.68469697 BTC.

About Decred

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,070,105 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

