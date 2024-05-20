DeepOnion (ONION) Price Tops $0.0436

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.85 or 0.00083886 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00029710 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00012008 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000112 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

