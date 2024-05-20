Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Silver Lake Group L.L.C.

Silver Lake Group L.L.C. lowered its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 95.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125,609 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies comprises about 0.0% of Silver Lake Group L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Silver Lake Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,456.4% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.06.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Dell Technologies stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.44. 4,143,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,994,232. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.91 and a 200 day moving average of $95.27. The firm has a market cap of $105.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $154.59.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.73%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $2,193,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,856,016.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $2,193,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,856,016.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 42,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total value of $5,716,771.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 535,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,997,595.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock worth $718,452,037. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

