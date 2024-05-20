Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Holdings Lifted by AWM Capital LLC

AWM Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,108,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,856 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 5.1% of AWM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. AWM Capital LLC owned about 1.24% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $27,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 296,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 33,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 859,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Kooman & Associates increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 740,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,251,000 after acquiring an additional 16,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFEM traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average of $24.85. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $22.28 and a one year high of $27.23.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

