Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) is AWM Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

AWM Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 608,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,742 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 3.2% of AWM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $17,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $91,000.

DFAI traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $30.85. 638,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,478. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $30.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.70.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

