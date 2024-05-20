Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC Takes $21.13 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 278,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,129,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 21.1% of Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $221,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,353,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.46. 244,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,646. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $76.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.72.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

