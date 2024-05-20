Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires 13,249 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,249 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,840,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $7,841,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,775,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,910,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 16,996 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $524,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,929,922.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.63. 73,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,191. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.60 and a 12 month high of $124.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

