Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires 15,239 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,239 shares during the period. DocuSign accounts for approximately 0.5% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 163,875 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter worth $1,000,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 37,801 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,215,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,057,000 after acquiring an additional 531,682 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.62. 75,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,436. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.43 and a 200 day moving average of $54.76. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $64.76.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. DocuSign had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

In other DocuSign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 783 shares in the company, valued at $46,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $26,442.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,895.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,277 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,756 in the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

