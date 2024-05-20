Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Boosts Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 537.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,351 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.05% of AZEK worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 31.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 13.1% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 18.8% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 142,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 22,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in AZEK by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 238,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 40,996 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:AZEK traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.39. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $50.78.

Insider Transactions at AZEK

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,083,444 shares in the company, valued at $52,330,345.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $467,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,457,075.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,083,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,330,345.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 130,431 shares of company stock worth $6,364,812 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on AZEK from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZEK

AZEK Profile

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.