Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 244.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,364 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,436,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 16,840.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 29,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter worth about $580,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.83.

Amdocs Stock Down 0.5 %

DOX traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $81.36. 118,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $78.38 and a 52-week high of $99.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.66.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

