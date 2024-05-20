Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 895.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,029 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,182 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNPR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,989,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,139,088,000 after buying an additional 325,418 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Juniper Networks by 3.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,982,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $166,260,000 after purchasing an additional 219,860 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 9.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,709,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $158,655,000 after purchasing an additional 502,673 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,778,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,047,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,491,000 after purchasing an additional 176,253 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNPR. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $208,479.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,265,175.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,770 shares of company stock worth $4,852,970. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.72. 53,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,439,377. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.81.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 127.54%.

About Juniper Networks

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

