Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 100,848 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 1,325.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,848 shares during the quarter. FirstEnergy accounts for about 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in FirstEnergy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 25,557 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on FE. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.2 %

FE traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.97. 181,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,215,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.54. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. Analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 97.70%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

