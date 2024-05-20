Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 6,279 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,386,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,842,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Price Performance

NASDAQ ROKU traded down $1.96 on Monday, reaching $59.48. 1,124,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,489,591. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.69. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.30 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROKU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.96 per share, for a total transaction of $511,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 12,277 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $798,741.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,237.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.96 per share, for a total transaction of $511,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $511,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,751 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,835. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Stories

